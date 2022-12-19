Looking back at the life of deceased Serere MP, Patrick Okabe

A familiar trait highlighted by counterparts of the deceased Serere County MP Patrick Okabe was of a peace-lover and a devoted Christian faithful. This is a testament to his religious background, having been born to a clergyman Mzee Rev. Abilet Misilam 65 years ago. Throughout his life, as Jackson Onyango established, Okabe’s works rotated around spreading the Gospel either through his ministries for which he was a bishop or his radio station.