Looking at the state of Uganda Cancer Institute

The installation of various cancer treatment equipment at the Uganda cancer institute is nearing completion. It is hoped that this will reduce the patient waiting time from three months to a few weeks. Dr Awusi Kavuma, the principal medical physicist in the Radiotherapy department at Uganda Cancer Institute(UCI) told NTV that this is the first phase of the 350 billion shillings Positron Emission Tomography (PET) project that will make the institute one of the best in Africa. It is estimated that 25,000 people in Uganda die of cancer every year. Sudhir Byaruhanga was at the Cancer Institute.