Looking at effectiveness of presidential directives

The 1995 Constitution grants the president executive powers so he can’t be sued for any omission, while still in office. The president is the head of state, head of government, commander in chief of the armed forces and the fountain of honour. However, the same constitution still provides safeguards against the powers entrusted in the president. Article 99 provides for the president to exercise his authority in accordance with the constitution and the laws of Uganda. Tonight, we examine whether the presidential directives to ministers and government technocrats are legally binding and in accordance with the constitution and the laws of Ugand