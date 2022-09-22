LONG PENDING CLAIMS: MPs concerned over delayed compensation to the claimants

Government needs about two trillion shillings to settle the livestock war compensation claims by different people across the country especially in Teso, Lango and Acholi sub regions. This emerged as Members of the Parliamentary committee on Government assurances committee met with Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuzi. The MPs were concerned about the long time it is likely to take to cover all the claimants. In the last financial year, the government allocated 50 billion shillings while this financial year, 2022/2023, the allocated 30 billion shillings is yet to be released. Jackson Onyango reports.