Locals in campaign to restore Albertine region forests

Local leaders have launched a campaign to restore degraded forests and wetlands in the refugee host districts of Kikuube, Kyegegwa and Kamwenge in the Mid-Albertine region. The campaign is part of the four-year national efforts to protect nature in the aforesaid districts. It is is being funded by the European Union and implemented by Uganda Biodiversity fund. Kikuube resident district commissioner Amlan Tumusiime expressed concern at increased degradation of nature due to human activities like logging, cultivation and the sugarcane industry.