Locals around River Kafu cautioned against exploiting wetlands

The RDC of Kikuube district has warned locals against exploiting wetlands in the proximity of River Kafu. The warning was issued in a two-day sensitisation campaign by the RDC and environmental officials in the district as part of the intervention to save River Kafu. The RDC Amlan Tumusiime threw his weight behind the warning notice, by giving locals who used the wetlands for human activities an ultimatum of four months to vacate the area and beyond that, there will be forceful evictions.