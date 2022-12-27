Local leaders launch campaign against malaria

Local leaders in Butaleja have thrown their full weight behind efforts to combat the high prevalence of Malaria in the District. LC5 Chairperson Michael Bory Higenyi says the District loses 10 children to Malaria every day and the District is one of the top three across the country. The In-Charge Children's Ward at Busolwe Hospital Sarah Amusugut bemoaned what she said is parents' reluctance in taking children to the hospital when they show signs of sickness and only bringing them when severe complications arise.