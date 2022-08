Local leaders in Karamoja sub-region call for action on Malaria crisis

Local leaders in eastern and north-eastern Uganda are calling for action to deal with a surge in malaria infections that has spiralled into more problems. This follows reports which show that patients from as far as the Karamoja sub-region who turn up at health facilities there are now also in need of blood, which has to be sourced from as far away as Mbale. Area leaders want more support to deal with the problem.