Local governments fail to collect parking fees

About 22 billion has been lost by the central government following the shortfalls in the collection of parking fees from public service vehicles which range between 720,000 - 840,000 shillings annually for each vehicle. So far only 2 billion have been collected. Kampala capital city authority was projected to collect 10 billion but only managed one billion. However, the KCCA Executive director, Dorothy Kisaaka, says the shortfalls will be dealt with in the new Financial year.