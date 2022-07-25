Local Gov’t minister, Raphael Magyezi calls for improved service delivery in urban areas

The Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, is urging urban authorities to improve service delivery in their respective local governments as he reiterated the commitment of the central government to fund all their activities. The minister made the remarks during the Annual General Assembly of the Urban Authorities Association of Uganda (UAAU). The Arua Central MP, Jackson Atima Lee, emphasized the need for proper urban planning in light of the growing population.