Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Pastor accused of raping tourist further remanded to Luzira
  • 2 News Somalia the most corrupt country in the world - report
  • 3 National Policewoman accuses colleague of stealing her barbed wire worth Shs240,000
  • 4 National Radio station manager arrested for assaulting presenter
  • 5 News Pope Francis tells rich world to stop stifling Africa’s progress