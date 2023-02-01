Local Gov't Minister Magezi to investigate district service commissions

The minister of Local Government Raphael Magezi has vowed to investigate all district service commissions over alleged corruption. The minister noted that there is a public outcry that the commissions are demanding money from people applying for different jobs which he says is not acceptable and has warned that those found on the wrong side of the law shall be dealt with. This was one of the issues raised at the thanks giving ceremony of the area member of parliament Alex Byarugaba in Isingiro south constituency