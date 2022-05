Local experts perform over 70 neurosurgery operations

Mulago National Specialized Referral Hospital's acting Director Dr Rosemary Byanyima wants government to invest more resources in both human and financial resources, to run efficiently as a specialized facility. The call came as Dr Byanyima addressed an ongoing neuro-surgical camp where 72 patients, are undergoing life-saving brain and spine surgeries conducted by an all Ugandan team of experts.