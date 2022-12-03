LIVING WITH DISABILITY : Amputees call for more action on road safety

Several Ugandans whose limbs were amputated as a result of various forms of accidents have joined the government to advocate for road safety measures to curb the rate of accidents on Uganda’s roads. Under their umbrella organization, the Amputee Self-Help Network Uganda, they are also advocating for an end to stigma among people with disabilities. This was part of different activities to commemorate the international day for people with disabilities.