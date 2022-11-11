Lira business community unhappy at delay in road repairs

The business community in Lira city says the delayed completion of works on the roads under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development project is costing them. In the contract that was awarded to Abubakari Technical services and M/S Al-Nuami Group in April 2021, work was expected to be completed in August this year. However, only 46% of the work is done and as Nelson Omoya reports, many business premises have been rendered inaccessible to clients.