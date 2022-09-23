LIFE IN RETIREMENT : Former top police officers cry out over mistreatment

The Uganda Police Force has officially retired 38 senior police officers, including three at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, the third highest rank in the Police. The event held at the Police Headquarters at Naguru, Kampala and was presided over by the Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola who asked the retirees to exhibit the highest degree of discipline as they return to live another life in the community.