Legislators give Oulanyah a worthy tribute

They turned up in their ‘gomesis’, suits and colourful bowties to pay tribute to a man who dressed smartly during his time in parliament. The decoration theme at the Parliament buildings matched the dress code. The MPs also received a free book containing 256 quotes dedicated to the former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah as a way of preserving his words of wisdom to be passed on to the next generation.