Leader of opposition weighs in on Hon. Namuganza's censure motion

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Matthias Mpuuga says that the Minister of State for Housing, Persis Namuganza has a high hill to climb to stop the impending censure process by parliament with the members of the opposition given liberty to engage in the process. Mpuuga says the opposition group holds great interest in a process which will put Namuganza in the right place. He says the censure process which was triggered by a report that found her culpable for misconduct will instead help in the fulfillment of an earlier recommendation on the Naguru-Nakawa land where she was found to have overstepped her powers to allocate the plots through a non-existent presidential directive. Mpuuga addressed the media on the key highlights of the year at parliament in which he singled out five major points - the abductions of NUP supporters, the continued incarceration of MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana, insecurity, and the weak state of the economy.