Lawyers weigh in on the legality of shoot to kill order

Lawyers and Human Rights defenders have cautioned security agencies to desist from acting on illegal orders and directives from their superiors in the forces. The comments follow a resolution by top security officers, vowing to shoot to kill any suspected Ugandans found in possession of a firearm, especially in acts of robbery. The orders arose out of an armed robbery that occurred at Spice supermarket in Mukono, a week ago.