Lawyers lose coffee case, asked to allow parliament do its work

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

Kampala High Court Judge Emmanuel Baguma has dismissed the case filed by two Lawyers who ran to Court seeking to challenge the agreement between the government of Uganda and Uganda Vinci Coffee Company to manage the production, export and setting of coffee prices.

The aggrieved Lawyers; Henry Byansi and Michael Aboneka dragged the Attorney General of Government and Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Ltd to Court and asked it to interrogate the process that led to the implementation of the said agreement dated 10th February 2022. The lawyers wanted the court to determine whether the decision taken by the government was proper.

They also asked Court to have the agreement set aside.

In their case, they were contesting the actions of the Minister of Finance Matia Kasaijja of signing an agreement with the said coffee company without making necessary consultations.

However in his ruling; Justice Baguma observed that the lawyers' case was not a proper one for judicial review and that they are not entitled to the prayers they made to Court; because the matter is still under investigation by parliament.

The Judge explained that it is not in dispute by the parties in this case that parliament on 18th May 2022 adopted a report from the Sectoral Committee of Parliament of Tourism, Trade and Industry; and resolved that government reviews the agreement and report back to parliament on actions taken in 3 months.

That it was before the passing and adoption of the Sectoral Committee Report that the Lawyers filed their case; which move to the Judge implies that the due process of the entire deed of Amendment and Restatement of the Project implementation Agreement dated 10th February 2022 is still ongoing.

The Judge, therefore, concluded that he does not find any reason whatsoever to interfere with the matter which is being investigated by parliament.

"It is my view that Parliament should be left to do its work." Justice Baguma ruled.

The Judgement has been delivered via email.