Lawyers challenge Zaake’s removal from parliament commission

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has petitioned a court challenging the decision to censure him as a Parliamentary commissioner citing irregularities with the laws while during the censure process. Among the issues that the petition challenges is that members of the committee on rules, discipline and privileges were given a bribe of six million shillings to approve the report. Yusuf Mutembuli a member of the committee says that the allegations made by Zaake are unfounded.