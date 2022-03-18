Laws to facilitate establishment of private fire services

The police Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services is proposing a new law that looks to penalise persons responsible for fire outbreaks due to reckless behaviour. The call by the office in charge of the directorate, Joseph Mugisa says the enactment of such a law should provide for the procedure of establishment of fire prevention services by private and public sector. The remarks following the graduation of 100 firefighters at the headquarters of the directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services in Kampala.