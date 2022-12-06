Lawmakers probe use of funds disbursed for sports activities

The minister of state for sports, Peter Ogwang has publicly clashed with the General Secretary of the National Council of Sports Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel during a meeting in the parliamentary ad hoc committee, inquiring into the management of funds by the council. Their disagreement arose from what Ogwel indicated were the hardships experienced by the Uganda team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, to the extent of failing to get sports attire for the competition. Minister Ogwang counterattacked the submission, arguing that the temporary mishap in the availability of resources to the team, was occasioned by the delayed release of the government resources.