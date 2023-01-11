Lawmakers concerned about tourism budget cuts

Members of Parliament on the trade, tourism and industry committee have committed to pursue the reinstatement of the budget for the tourism sector as proposed for the 2023/24 financial year. The proposed allocation is 89 billion shillings from 195 billion shillings for this financial year 2022/23. The permanent secretary of the ministry of tourism Doreen Katusiime says that with this allocation, agencies in the ministry cannot take care of their wages.