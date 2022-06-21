Law Reform commission wants more protection of Ugandans abroad

The Uganda Law Reform Commission has called for a substantive law to protect Ugandans working abroad in a new study. Validating the study findings, the chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Pamela Tibihikirwa-Kalyegira said the need for this law was demonstrated by gross abuses of Human Rights of Ugandan migrant workers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which 28 Ugandan migrant workers died in just a year. The commission also wants the government to adopt a mandatory requirement to sign Bi-Lateral Labour Agreements for the externalization of labour with destination countries.