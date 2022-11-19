Late Dr. Paul Ssemogerere to receive an official funeral

The family of former Democratic party President Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere says the deceased asked them not to allow the government to take his body to parliament or Kololo for a state function. According Information Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said Dr Ssemogerere will be accorded an official funeral and burial with a three-gun salute on Monday. The government has also pledged to meet all burial and funeral expenses. Dr Ssemogerere died on Friday and has been described as a patriot and peacemaker.