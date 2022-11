LANDSLIDES IN MBALE : 10 families homeless after heavy downpour

A heavy down pour has led to landslides in Mbale, displacing about 10 families and destroying several acres of crops and animals. The most affected areas are in the two parishes of Bufoto and Busano in Mbale district. According to the LIII Chairperson Bosco Mambusi, over 30 homes remain at risk.