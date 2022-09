Landslide hits Kasika village, authorities say 16 people dead

The number of bodies that have been recovered stands at 16. These have been recovered from the mud in Kasika trading centre in Kasese District following heavy rain which resulted in a landslide on Tuesday night. Hundreds of people in Rukooki sub county have been displaced. The search and rescue process is ongoing and the death toll could rise. According to Uganda Red cross society, at least 18 people have been injured.