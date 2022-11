Lands state minister, Sam Mayanja rules on Hoima sugar land wrangle

Lands State Minister, Sam Mayanja has instructed Hoima Sugar Limited to compensate about 400 families that were evicted from their land in Kiswaza, Kikuube District to pave way for Sugarcane growing. These were violently evicted by Hoima Sugar and pitched camp at Kijayo Trading Center where they were offered a small plot of land by the Church. They have been staying in a camp for the last seven years.