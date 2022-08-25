Lands ministry, NFA open boundaries of central forest reserve

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, together with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) have reopened the boundaries of Bugoma Central Forest Reserve in Kikuube District. This activity, which is aimed at ending conflicts surrounding the ownership of Bugoma Forest Land, started last evening and will go on for a week. This comes after a series of engagements between Kikuube District Local government, Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, the National Forestry Authority, Hoima Sugar Corporation Ltd., landlords and other locals surrounding the forest who have been fighting over the ownership of the forest land for many years. At the end of this exercise, the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is expected to come up with a final report that will be presented before Cabinet for action.