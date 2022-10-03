Lands Minister: Govt committed to have decent housing for all

Government is planning to implement the national slum upgrading strategy and Action plan to improve the living conditions of slum dwellers. The plan, which also targets informal settlements in urban areas, seeks to create affordable housing in the country. Uganda is currently facing a housing deficit of 2.4 million units. Judith Nabakooba, the minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development spoke ahead of World habitat day celebrations scheduled for Friday.