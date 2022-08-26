Landing sites scale up Ebola surveillance measures after DRC case

Medics across the landing sites of Katwe, Katunguru and Kayanja are working around the clock to prevent infections from the deadly Ebola disease, which was discovered in Beni in eastern DRC, about 60kms from Uganda’s border, early this week. According to Patrick Binkansobera the lake region surveillance focal person, who is also in charge of Lake Katwe health centre III, they are keenly observing Ugandan fishermen plying the Lake Edward, which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo. He adds that the authorities have developed a community-based disease surveillance system, since the last outbreak in 2017.