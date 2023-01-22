LAND WRANGLE: NEMA urges judge David Batema to accede to fellow concessionaires

The Executive Director of the National Environment Management Authority Dr Barirega Akankwasa has blocked High Court Judge David Batema Ndikabona from charging rafting and tubing companies a monthly fee to access the river banks at Itanda falls. The directive follows Justice Batema Ndikabona's decision to fence off the land around the falls, stating that as a concessionaire holder with National Forest Authority, he had ownership rights over the land near the falls. He also demanded that those wishing to access it have to first pay him a monthly fee of 150,000 shillings.