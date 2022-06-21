LAND TENURE SECURITY: Government to start registering bonafide occupants

The ministry of lands, housing and urban development is meeting in Entebbe to pilot a project where tenants are to be given certificates to ensure the safety and security of tenure. According to Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, the project which will be funded by German International Cooperation (GIZ) and other partners will enable tenants to have certificates of customary ownership and occupancy to guarantee their security. The minister says tenants are at a disadvantage as landlords tend to pressure them over land ownership.