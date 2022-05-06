LAND GRABBING: Mayiga says inefficiency of land offices is to blame

The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga says the anomalies in land acquisition result from a lack of efficiency in the land offices throughout the country. Mayiga made the analysis as he spoke at a public lecture in honour of the late Katikkiro of Buganda, Martin Luther Nsibirwa, under the theme Makerere at 100 years. The Katikkiro, who is a lawyer by training and alumni of the university, attempted to diagnose the reason for land conflicts.