LAND COMPENSATION PROBE: Supposed beneficiary says she never received any money

Controversy over the UGX10b compensation for land acquired by government continues in parliament. On Tuesday, MPs on the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises returned to the case of the supposed beneficiary - 79 year old Natalia Namuli, whose land was acquired by the government, but who now says she did not receive a penny for the said land. City Lawyer Richard Buzibira who claims to have represented Natalia in the matter, appeared in the committee insisting that she received a portion of the 2 billion shillings paid by government. This after Natalia supposedly sold her interest to Warren Mwesigye, who was paid 1.5 billion shillings.