LAND COMPENSATION: Minister Kasaija admits UGX10.6bn was irregularly paid out

Finance Minister Matia Kasaijja has admitted to irregularly paying out 10.6 billion shillings through a supplementary budget to six people as compensation for land that was taken over by the central government. However, the Minister told Members of Parliament that the then Lands Minister who is now the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya did not have the powers to initiate the supplementary budget on behalf of the Uganda Land Commission.