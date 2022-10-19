LAND COMMISSION STAFF CRISIS: ULC secretary says no legal officer, 02 technical staff employed

Members of Parliament on the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee were stunned after discovering that the Uganda Land Commission, the Government institution tasked with safeguarding and managing public land countrywide, is currently operating without a legal officer. The MPs on the Committee were concerned since the Land Commission is battling hundreds of land cases in courts of law. The revelations came to light as a team from the Land Commission appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs to furnish it with details regarding a contested piece of land in Naguru, Kampala. As Jackson Onyango reports, the grim outlook at the Uganda Land Commission was made worse when the committee learnt that it has only three employees currently as the technical staff, besides the Commissioners of the same.