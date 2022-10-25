Land commission officials fail to produce lease documents

The Uganda Land Commission has failed to produce vital documents on the controversial transaction of the Police land in Naguru that was irregularly allocated to a United Nations agency in 2011. The current members and management of the commission blamed the former officeholders for deliberate distortions and forgery of the transactions conducted about 15 years ago. The Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs began a probe into the land transaction following an outcry by the police management over other leases that were issued on the same land to other entities.