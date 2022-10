Lamwo residents protest bad roads

Residents of Padibe town council in Lamwo District have demonstrated and blocked the main road in the area in a protest against its poor condition. The demonstration follows several fruitless engagements with the local leadership to rehabilitate the road. The local leaders say the 120 kilometer road that connects Kitgum Via Lamwo District to South Sudan is in a sorry state but their efforts to have Uganda National Road Authority work on it has been futile