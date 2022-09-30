Lamwo health officials concerned about rise in Measles cases

Lamwo District is grappling with a surge of measles that has been reported in refugee settlements, with about 34 children below the age of 14 affected. Dr Denis Omoya Ocula, the District Health Officer, confirms the outbreak, which he has attributed to an influx of new refugees from South Sudan. He says, the refugees were integrated into the settlements without being immunized. The District leadership has now embarked on mass immunisation to contain the viral disease.