Lack of regulation creates unsafe working environments in artisanal mining

The accident at a quarry in Kajjansi, Wakiso district, which claimed at least 5 lives on Sunday has once again put the spotlight on the dangers of poorly regulated artisanal mining. People working in many such quarries around Kampala and Wakiso have little to no protection. There are hardly any safety measures and it is not always clear whose responsibility it is to ensure these quarries and mines are safe.