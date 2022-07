Kyengera town council moves to skill residents

Kyengera Town Council has joined ATC Uganda in setting up free computer literacy programs for locals to help increase their employable opportunities. This followed the acquisition of a well-equipped computer laboratory at Buddo. In doing so, ATC Uganda is giving back to the community and is better known for maintaining telecommunication masts. Mr Robert Ssempala an ICT Expert from Ndejje University urged the locals to embrace this opportunity.