Kyegegwa district leaders demand ambulance and isolation centre for Ebola patients

Kyegegwa District lacks transport means to evacuate people suspected to have contracted Ebola and their contacts, to the neighbouring Mubende Regional Referral Hospital where there is a big isolation facility and Ebola cases are being managed. Kyegegwa District Health officials say they are currently using an ambulance from development partners but it's not reliable. Kyegegwa district also doesn't have an isolation center which has forced the authorities to transport suspected cases to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.