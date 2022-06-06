Kyazanga Health Centre 4 has no funds to maintain mortuary

Authorities in Kyazanga Town Council have closed down the mortuary at Kyazanga Health Centre 4 in Lwengo district due to its poor condition. The authorities say the mortuary is in poor working condition, lacking in vital elements, leading to a pungent smell in the area. The mortuary, which is designed to accommodate 5 bodies at a time, is usually holding up to 20 bodies. The authorities have blamed the central government for not disbursing funds to the district to service the mortuary. Area Mayor Maada Nanyanzi says the mortuary will remain closed until her administration receives funds to refurbish the place.