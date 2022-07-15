Kyambogo University calls for more support in its science departments

Kyambogo University vice chancellor prof. Elly Katunguka has applied to the government to increase the budget given to the University so as to improve the ICT faculty. According to Prof. Katunguka, the University is grappling with understaffing in different faculties of innovation. This was addressed to the Minister of Science and Technology Dr Monica Musenero as she was inspecting the University to identify gaps in science departments.