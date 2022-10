KYAGULANYI CALLS FOR DEMO : Govt must produce missing people

The president of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has repeated his demand to the government to produce several people who have gone missing, some feared to have been abducted by state agents. He presented the demand called ‘’Bring back our people” at the party headquarters in Kamwokya. Some have been missing for close to three years. Andrew Kyamagero has the details.