Kyagulanyi calls for an end to sectarian squabbles

National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi has called for all Ugandans to be united despite the challenges they face. The call came as he paid a courtesy call on the Acholi Cultural institution, Prime Minister Ambrose Olaa ahead of his planned visit to Omoro on Sunday. He will be heading there to commiserate with the family of the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.