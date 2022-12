Kyabazinga launches Busoga cycling competition

Sixty-six riders from 11 chiefdoms of Busoga Kingdom participated in the MTN Busoga Cycling competitions yesterday. Flagged off by Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope at the kingdom seat in Bugembe, they covered 180 kilometres, through Jinja, Iganga, Kaliro district and Kamuli. Winners walked away with cash and other prizes.