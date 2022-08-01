Kyabazinga launches bid to revive fallen Namasagali college

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Nadiope Gabula IV has launched the Namasagali College Rebuilding project, initiated by the Old Students Association (NOSA) with a call to old students to enrol their children in the school to build trust and boost enrollment. The Kyabazinga expressed his disappointment at the drop in the standards of the great school over the years. The Old Students Association Project, dubbed Rebuilding Namasagali College Block by Block, flagged off the renovation works for the administration block estimated to cost 70 million shillings. The alumni raised 25 million shillings for the cause. A wi-fi projector and Television were also donated to the school.