KUSI IDEAS FESTIVAL: President Ruto calls for more conservation initiatives

In his official opening address as Chief guest and hosting president to the KUSI Ideas Festival 2022, happening at Karura Forest in Nairobi, President William Ruto said "We are living at a time when we must be conservationists and play a part in safeguarding our environment. We will not meet this challenge through top-down decrease but bottom-up action. Let's go back to this opening speech delivered by Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya on behalf of the President.